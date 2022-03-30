This week is set to be a two-for-one deal in terms of snow storms, with a second wave of precipitation set to hit a day after a multi-day storm took place.
The storm that stretched from Monday into Wednesday was a bit disappointing in terms of accumulation as Colorado races to hit typical peak snowpack during widespread drought conditions. The highest totals reported to the National Weather Service were in Silverton, where just over six inches of snow fell. A few more inches may fall today and it's likely that deeper totals landed at points of higher elevation, but either way, this wave of snow was still less significant than what was expected.
It's likely that the next wave of snow won't be too impressive either, likely to stretch from Thursday to Friday, but expected to drop just a few inches in the state's mountainous region. More snow will be possible on the following Sunday, with that chance stretching into next Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Colorado is currently at just 83 percent of the 20-year median snowpack peak, just nine days away from when that peak is typically hit. This likely means that Colorado will land below the typical snowpack peak this year.
While the entire state is currently 'abnormally dry,' 83 percent of the state hits the threshold for actual drought. That might sound like a large portion of the state (and it is), but it's a little better than what was reported last week – 92 percent.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.