On the heels of a cold front that moved through Colorado earlier this week, the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service has colder temperatures with a chance of snow in the hazardous weather forecast for upcoming days.
Following a freezing drizzle and light flurries expected to hit some central and northern mountains through Thursday afternoon, a dry and mild Friday is expected.
Temperatures are then expected to drop again on Saturday as a cold front moves in, continuing on Sunday and through the first portion of next week. A chance of snow will be present in the mountains from Sunday through Wednesday, with a mix of rain and snow possible at lower elevations.
Pueblo and Grand Junction branches of the National Weather Service do not list hazardous weather during this period.
According to the snow forecast from OpenSnow.com, things are still quite murky during upcoming days. Their report shows little agreement between various weather models with uncertainty in the forecast. See that full report here.
Should Colorado get more snow, it will pack onto above-median snowpack numbers statewide. While Colorado is currently at about 189 percent of the to-date snowpack median statewide, it varies greatly by region. More on that here.
