After a snowy few days this week, weather in Colorado is expected to return to warmer, drier conditions. That being said, snow is still on the horizon.
While isolated snowfall may occur "across the eastern mountains" on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to stay warm and dry for most of the state through the weekend.
The warm and dry weather is expected to continue into next Monday and Tuesday. Following Tuesday, another weather swing is likely.
According to OpenSnow.com, the next chance for a storm will be on Wednesday, November 10 with "a reasonable amount of confidence" in that prediction. It's likely the storm will continue into Thursday, with colder temperatures present (see the full OpenSnow.com report here).
The 10-day outlook from the Weather Channel shows a similar forecast, with snow showers predicted in Breckenridge on November 10 and 11 as highs drop to freezing from the upper-40s and low-50s during the days before. Other towns in the central mountains have a similar forecast.
While this temperature drop and snow is expected next week at higher elevations, major population centers on the Front Range will likely stay a bit warmer and mostly dry, with temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s.
As wintery weather starts to hit Colorado, OutThere Colorado recommends several websites for forecasting. The National Weather Service is the place to go for official alerts. OpenSnow.com is the place to go for ski resort-based information. Mountain-Forecast.com is a great resource for winter hiking. Always be aware of the forecast prior to embarking on any adventure and be prepared for changing weather and unpredicted weather swings.
