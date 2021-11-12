Following the multi-day snowstorm that hit Colorado this week, more snow may be on the way in upcoming days.
According to the National Weather Service, limited amounts of snow will hit parts of northern Colorado from Friday through Saturday, including the Steamboat Springs area and parts of Grand County. I-70 may also see some flurries as this wave of snow moves through in the central mountain area, though totals are expected to be three inches or less in most spots, with up to six inches in limited spots along the highest mountain ranges.
The Friday to Saturday snowstorm may be followed by additional accumulation next week, according to forecasters at OpenSnow.com.
Joel Gratz of OpenSnow reports that there's a chance snow may hit parts of the state next Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. He also notes that this storm may miss Colorado entirely, hitting states to the north. Time will tell as this potential storm gets closer. Read his full report here.
A National Weather Service hazardous weather report states that following a chance of light snow in the northern mountains on Saturday, dryness is expected through next Tuesday. Weather may change after that.
The Mountain-Forecast.com outlook for Longs Peak also notes that there's a chance of snow in the Rocky Mountain National Park area today, next Tuesday, and next Saturday, though totals are extremely low.
Will this next wave of snow barely hit Colorado or could a shift happen between now and then? We'll have to wait and see.
