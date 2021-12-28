Significant snow is expected to keep falling in Colorado's mountains through the rest of the day on Tuesday, with another round of snow not far behind that.
According to snow accumulation mapping from the National Weather Service, peaks to the southwest of Aspen and those in the southwest corner of the state may see up to 18 inches through Wednesday morning, with 24 inches of snow possible for peaks southeast of Pagosa Springs.
Throughout the day on Wednesday, light snow may keep falling in Colorado's mountains, though it's unlikely more than half a foot will fall during this period. One exception to that will be the peaks to the southwest of Aspen, where snow in the six to 12-inch range may accumulate.
Come Thursday afternoon, widespread heavy mountain snow is expected to start falling again, into Friday. This round of snowfall could bring one to two-plus feet of snow to the southwest mountains, with four to 18 inches of snow expected in the central mountains. Snowfall may also spread into the southeast plains by late afternoon on Friday, continuing on Saturday.
The map below shows snowfall projections for the western portion of the state from Thursday morning through Friday morning, with more Friday snow expected to stack on top of these totals as the day progresses. Snow may even continue into Saturday morning in some places.
In other words, while there may be a brief mid-week break from snowfall in the mountains, it's expected to quickly pick back up again as the weekend nears. Expect widespread mountain snowfall to hit again by Thursday night and expect most of the Front Range to be missed with significant accumulation.
There is a chance of snow in both Colorado Springs and Denver, as well as other parts of the Front Range, from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. If this snow lands, it will come in the form of inches (or less), not feet.
As this late-week storm approaches, the forecast will solidify and more mapping will become available. Stay tuned.
Being a busy holiday week for mountain travel, impacts on the road are expected to occur. Travelers should be prepared for possible delays and stranding.
