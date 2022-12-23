Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there is a 'slight risk' of heavy snow in the western half of Colorado from December 30 to January 5. While a 'slight' risk might not sound like much, this 'experimental' map has been fairly accurate when it comes to longer-term predictions of major storms thus far this season.
Supporting this prediction is another forecast map produced by the National Weather Service. It shows that above-norm precipitation will be likely during this period.
Meanwhile, some snow will still be landing in Colorado in the meantime. The reliable Joel Gratz of OpenSnow is calling for about 12 inches in the Steamboat area over the next five days.
Will Colorado end up getting big snow at the end of the month? We'll have to wait and see.
(1) comment
Come on, we need more here in the San Juans!.
