On the heels of a snowy week in the Centennial State, Coloradans are being told that more snow may soon be on the way.
According to experimental forecast mapping from the National Weather Service, there's a chance of heavy snow from March 3 to March 9 in the northwest corner of the state, stretching down toward the state's central mountain region. This is part of a larger storm system that reaches up toward Idaho, hitting parts of Montana, Utah, and Wyoming, as well. During the same period, heavy snow will be possible in Northwest America and in the northern Midwest region.
There's also a good chance that temperatures in Colorado and much of the western United States drop below the typical norm for this time of the year during this period.
This forecast looks quite a bit into the future, meaning it's highly subject to change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
News flash! Snow.can be expected through to Mother's day... like EVERY YEAR here in Colorado.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.