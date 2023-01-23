Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month.
According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
Once the weekend hits, more snow may hit, too.
The National Weather Service weather outlook for January 28 to February 1 shows a likelihood of above-normal precipitation statewide, especially in the northwest corner of the state.
Stay up-to-date on potential changes and weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
