Several iconic mountain roads are expected to reopen in the coming weeks as the snow season comes to a close in Colorado.
Find some of the estimated reopening dates below.
Independence Pass:
Independence Pass, located in northwestern Colorado on CO 82, crosses through the Continental Divide at approximately 12,095 feet.
It connects Lake and Pitkin Counties, or Twin Lakes and Aspen, and closes each winter as plowing the route can be dangerous.
The pass "almost always" reopens on the Thursday prior to Memorial Day, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). This year, that lands on May 25.
Cottonwood Pass:
Cottonwood Pass is a high mountain roadway that connects Buena Vista and Almont.
"The summit of Cottonwood Pass is located at an elevation of 12,126 feet. Views from the top show both sides of the Continental Divide," according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).
The pass is expected to reopen between late May and June 15, the Chaffee County website says.
Mount Evans Scenic Byway
Mount Evans Scenic Byway on CO 5 is the highest paved road in North America, reaching an altitude of 14,130 feet, according to USFS.
"This drive offers visitors scenic views of the Continental Divide, mountain goat and bighorn sheep herds, marmots, birds and alpine wildflowers, and the Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine trees," the USFS website reads.
The byway is scheduled to open on the Friday before Memorial Day, which falls on May 26.
Trail Ridge Road
Trail Ridge Road is a 48-mile stretch of road that travels through Rocky Mountain National Park between Estes Park and Grand Lake.
"Eleven miles of this high highway travel above treeline, the elevation near 11,500 feet where the park's evergreen forests come to a halt," the National Park Service description of the road reads.
Trail Ridge Road typically opens in late May, but an official date has not yet been announced.
