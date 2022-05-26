According to the National Weather Service, there's another good chance of precipitation coming up in Colorado. In higher elevation areas where temperatures are colder, this precipitation may show up as snow and could impact outdoor recreation.
According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service the next chance of precipitation comes Sunday, which kicks off a weather system that could increase chances of precipitation through Wednesday. This will follow several warm, dry days with elevated fire risk on Saturday. Most local forecasts around the state show Sunday and Monday as key days to pay attention to in terms of precipitation.
The big question remains – will this precipitation show up as snow anywhere?
Current forecasts show temperatures staying above freezing along the Front Range and in most mountain valley towns during this period, including Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs, Aspen, Telluride, and Winter Park.
That being said, Colorado's higher-elevation peaks, including Longs and Quandary, are expected to get cold enough throughout this stretch for precipitation to result in snow showers – particularly at night. This means that outdoor recreators will want to be aware of the weather forecast while planning adventures. Even a light dusting from the night before is capable of covering tracks in the snow quickly on a breezy day. This may also result in muddy trails.
Weather forecasts are notorious for rapidly changing in Colorado – find the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website.
