While hazardous winter weather is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Wednesday night, it's also time to look ahead to what conditions are fast approaching.
According to National Weather Service 'hazardous weather outlooks' posted for most parts of Colorado, there probably won't be snowfall that causes problems over the next week, with most concern focused on fire risk.
However, the report for western Colorado and eastern Utah notes that the next few days will have 'showery precipitation' until a full storm system moves in late Saturday into Sunday. After that, calmer weather is expected in this region. This prediction doesn't really reflect the current forecast in western Colorado spots like Telluride and Grand Junction, though it is consistent with predictions in Steamboat Springs, where some amount of snow is possible every day this week.
Location-specific forecasts around the state also show a persistent chance of snow showers throughout the week in some mountainous areas. Breckenridge, for example, is likely to have snow showers every day through at least Saturday. Meanwhile, the Front Range is likely to stay dry.
Looking further out, forecast mapping from the National Weather Service shows that April 18 to 22 will likely be below-normal in terms of precipitation for the entire state. The following week has a slight chance of above-normal precipitation, though the end of the month will likely close out relatively dry.
In short – expect some of Colorado's mountainous regions to get snow showers over the next few days, but know that significant accumulation is unlikely. Check the local forecast for the place you're headed and be prepared for gusty and cold springtime conditions.
