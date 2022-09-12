Chilling temperatures over the weekend reminded Coloradans that fall is here, with more snow right around the corner. While the first snowfall of the season already took place in the Sawatch Range in mid-August, additional snow is just days away.
According to forecasts featured on Mountain-Forecast.com, some flurries are expected to land on some high elevation peaks on Tuesday night – probably in the range of about an inch. A few of the peaks where this snowfall is expected include Blanca Peak (Sangre de Cristos), Mount of the Holy Cross (Sawatch), and the Maroon Bells (Elks). A little more snow may fall on Wednesday, hitting a couple different peaks, but also in the range of about an inch – Longs Peak (Front Range) and Mount Sneffels included (San Juans).
Though fairly widespread, this light mid-week snow will be it for about a week until more snow hits the state next Tuesday night. When that hits, totals are expected to be more significant, but still in the range of a few inches and still limited to the state's highest points of elevation. For example, about four inches are expected on Longs Peak on the night of September 20.
The potential for bigger storms will continue to increase as winter approaches, making it crucial for outdoor recreators to be aware of forecasts while they're in an area, also making it important to know what type of weather has been present in a region in days leading up to an adventure. This is crucial when it comes to picking the right gear. Even though it might not be snowing the day of your hike, recent snow may still make traction crucial.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.