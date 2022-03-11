According to the National Weather Service, the next chance of snow in Colorado will come in the form of light showers on Sunday evening, mostly limited to the high country.
After Sunday, the next chance of snowfall is Wednesday with this weather event likely to be more significant. Snow will likely fall in the mountains while a mix of rain and snow hits the Front Range urban corridor.
Projected snowfall totals for Wednesday's storm haven't been released yet, but stay tuned for those in upcoming days.
Past Wednesday, it's looking like Colorado will be below the norm in terms of precipitation, at least for a few weeks. It's likely that temperatures over the next month will also be above the norm.
Colorado's snowpack hovers around the median at this time, with the median snowpack peak 28 days away. Technically, winter ends on March 20, but tends to get more snow after that date.
For an in-depth look at Colorado's drought and snowpack situation, click here.
