To start – no, snow won't be falling where most people live in Colorado any time soon – it'll be on the state's highest peaks. That being said, it's looking like more precipitation is on the way during upcoming days and whether it's landing as snow or rain where you're at, it's likely to impact outdoor recreation plans.
Those headed to the backcountry should be warned that thunderstorms, possible rain, and light snow could take place every day through Sunday around much of the state. High peaks are expected to be particularly hazardous due to tumultuous weather.
Here are a few predictions from Mountain Forecast regarding what will be taking place at higher elevations around the state.
Mount Bierstadt (central mountains): Chance of afternoon thunderstorms and nightly precipitation through Sunday. If temperatures drop low enough, this might mean a small amount of snow Wednesday and Thursday night.
Longs Peak (northern Front Range): Snow showers expected on Thursday throughout the day. Chance of precipitation on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, along with possible afternoon thunderstorms.
Mount Sneffels (southwest Colorado): No snow is expected in this part of the state, but quite a bit of rain may fall from Thursday to Monday. Don't expect sunny skies.
Maroon Bells (central mountains, near Aspen): Snow showers are expected on Thursday night, with rain and thunderstorms expected through the weekend.
Lower elevation parts of the state are likely to have several rainy, stormy days ahead. Conditions may clear up for much of the state by Monday, July 4.
Hikers, campers, and other outdoor recreators should keep this expected precipitation in mind as they're making weekend plans. Waterproof gear may be essential. There may also be an uptick in flash flooding risk, particularly in burn scar areas, as a result of the moisture.
Don't make the same mistake that two hikers recently made in the Sangre de Cristos, leaving the rainfly at home and requiring a dangerous rescue mission after being caught off-guard by forecasted weather conditions.
Always check with the National Weather Service for up-to-date forecasts and weather alerts. Mountain-Forecast.com is also a great resource when planning high elevation adventures.
