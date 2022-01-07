On the heels of a storm that dumped 48 inches of snow in some parts of Colorado, more powder is on the way.
According to the National Weather Service, another wave of wintery weather is set to hit some parts of the state starting tonight. It's anticipated that up to eight inches of snow will land in the northern mountains and Flat Tops region, with 'winter weather advisories' being issued in this northwest corner of the state. This is the same part of the state that saw the highest totals during the wave of snow that hit from Tuesday to Thursday.
This round of snow is expected to last through Saturday "as high pressure builds in," according to the National Weather Service.
After that, the next chance of precipitation will be the middle of next week, though this is still uncertain at the time.
See snow forecast mapping for the incoming storm, set to last through Saturday, below:
One thing worth noting is that the Colorado Springs area will be likely to see a bit of precipitation during this storm, too, though it will probably come in the form of rain. Either way – watch out for slick roads.
See snow totals from the last storm that hit Colorado, dropping four feet of snow, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.