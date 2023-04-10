It's about that time of the year in Colorado, when the snow starts melting and the rivers start flowing. One of the most unique water features of the state is Medano Creek, a seasonal creek that appears during a few months of the year that cuts through the Great Sand Dunes National Park.
Once Medano Creek forms, tourists flock to the area to experience a Rocky Mountain 'beach day', lounging on towels near the creek bank while some try to take floats and inner-tubes down the knee-high (and that can be a stretch) stream. The scene is complete with massive sand dunes in the near distance and 14,000-foot mountain peaks in the backdrop.
Granted, how deep Medano Creek is and how long it sticks around both tend to be very related to the snowpack in the area. After all, more snowmelt means more potential water flow.
While nearly the entire state of Colorado is above the 30-year snowpack median, that's unfortunately not the case for the Medano Creek watershed, according to the National Park Service.
As of April 3, the watershed that feeds this creek – also serving the important role of bringing windblown sand back down to the dunes from surrounding peaks – is at just 65 percent of the norm. That being said, most snowfall occurs in March or April in this part of the state, so the true outlook for the performance of the creek this year won't really be known until the end of this month.
Generally, Medano Creek starts trickling through the dunes, near the main parking area, at some point in April. At this point, it tends to be no more than a few inches deep with little-to-no 'surge flow' effect.
Once May hits, flow tends to increase until it hits a late-May peak. At this point, the 'surge flow' – periodic waves that move through as the sandy bed is manipulated by water flow – is in full swing. The creek tends to stick around through June, drying up as July hits.
Given the relatively low snowpack compared to the norm in the Medano Creek watershed this year, the creek flow may not be as impressive as it typically is. It's also worth noting that no major snow events are on the radar yet for this month, though that is subject to change. National Weather Service is calling for slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures through mid-April, with slightly warmer-than-normal temperatures to end the month.
If you've got plans to visit Medano Creek this year, arrive early in the day sometime in late-May through mid-June for your best chance. Arriving early helps you miss crowds, as well as hot daytime temperatures and frequent afternoon wind.
