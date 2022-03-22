Colorado's first week of spring is underway and so far, it's been a snowy one. That probably won't be the case for long though. Following the two-day winter storm that's currently underway, the state has several consecutive dry days ahead, with warmer-than-norm temperatures likely.
While the majority of Coloradans didn't see significant accumulation during this most recent wave of snow, many of those on the Eastern Plains have gotten deeper totals. The eastern town of Stratton reported 18 inches – the highest 24-hour total for this storm reported, thus far. Meanwhile, Cuchara, in southern Colorado, reports getting 14.6 inches.
Looking days ahead, Colorado is about to be warmer and dry through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Next Tuesday will likely bring the next chance of precipitation to Colorado amid warm temperatures, according to the Weather Channel. Currently, this is expected to be rain in most places, not snow.
While previous long-term forecast modeling showed that Colorado would likely have a drier-than-normal spring, the updated National Weather Service forecast predicts that the season will bring above-average precipitation through April 4, with the outlook a toss-up after that. However, it's also expected that Colorado will get hit with a heat wave during the last week of March, sure to make it less likely that incoming precipitation will freeze.
As can be seen on the map below, Colorado has a very high chance of above-normal temperatures looking ahead to the end of the month.
Could the storm that started this week be the last big snowstorm of the season in Colorado? If that ends up being the case, Colorado's snowpack will land at about 85 percent of the 20-year median peak for a full snow season.
Follow along with official weather updates and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
