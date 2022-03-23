Last week, the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) released its quarterly economic forecast, covering a wide range of topics relevant to Coloradans. One key focus of the report was inflation.
According to the report, inflation is expected to peak during the current year, eventually returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. The report focused specifically on Denver as a key indicator, looking at how rapid home price appreciation, wage growth, and low unemployment "suggest that the underlying shelter inflation trend should remain firm through 2023."
As of January, Denver prices across the board had inflated 7.9 percent overall year-over-year compared to a national price inflation of 7.5 percent.
This increase above the national norm is mostly driven by shelter-related inflation. As home prices continue to skyrocket and rent keeps going up, Denverites are spending 5.2 percent more on shelter this year compared to last year, which compares to a national uptick of just 4.4 percent. Non-shelter-related prices in Denver increased right at the national rate of 4.7 percent year-over-year.
Questions still remain – does Denver provide good insight into the entire state of Colorado? Could major world events skew current projections?
Governor Polis is hopeful about Colorado's future, stating that “Colorado is recovering faster, stronger, and ahead of other states."
Here's how the official press release summarized the economic outlook in Colorado:
"The forecast shows that despite nationwide inflation and supply chain headwinds, Colorado’s economy will likely continue to grow stronger, with elevated job growth. The state’s innovative work creating and strengthening programs that help connect job seekers to employers has provided real relief for Coloradans, as Colorado’s unemployment rate continues to decline."
While inflation struggles may lie ahead, there seems to be some sort of a light at the end of the tunnel – at least that what it state officials seem to think.
