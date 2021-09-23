A warm and dry weekend is ahead for Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with no weather alerts currently active on their website at time of publishing. That being said, the skies won't stay clear for long after Sunday, with precipitation expected to hit the state next week.
According to a report from OpenSnow, the next chance of snow in Colorado will come from Tuesday, September 28, through Thursday, September 30, with precipitation likely coming in the form of rain at lower elevations and snow at higher elevations. This potential snowstorm is still a few days out, with specific conditions and final snowfall totals still up in the air.
At this point, any moisture in Colorado would be a good thing, with the Drought Monitor service showing that conditions have gotten drier in recent days and weeks. Currently, 83 percent of the state is experiencing some form of dryness, which compares to 65 percent last week and 46 percent three months ago. Last year, the entire state was experiencing dryness. See a full breakdown of Colorado's drought here.
While September has been dry in Colorado, some snow did fall last week – enough to form 3-foot-deep snowdrifts that shut down multiple roads in Rocky Mountain National Park. It's since cleared up, but is one sign that winter weather is right around the corner in Colorado.
It's also worth noting that snowfall can impact fall colors. Read more about how here.
As wintery weather starts to hit Colorado, OutThere Colorado recommends several websites for forecasting. The National Weather Service is the place to go for official alerts. OpenSnow.com is the place to go for ski resort-based information. Mountain-Forecast.com is a great resource for winter hiking. Always be aware of the forecast prior to embarking on any adventure and be prepared for changing weather and unpredicted weather swings.
