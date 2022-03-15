With the official start of spring less than a week away, it's important to remember that Colorado's healthy population of black bears will start getting more active as their hibernation period ends.
Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
In the coming weeks, as they begin to wake, the search for food is on. Contrary to the fierce predator's reputation, 90 percent of a black bear's diet consists of berries, fruits, nuts, plants, and grasses that grow naturally, CPW says.
"Winter kill - deer, elk, moose or anything else that may fancy a bear’s taste buds, are also easy pickings. It’s an important time of the year for a bear as it begins the process of nourishing itself, continually gorging on food throughout the year in preparation for hibernation in the fall," the National Parks Service said in a post on their website.
Knowing how to safely react if you were to encounter a bear is important for anyone planning to explore bear country this season.
"Most camp sites west of I-25 are in bear country. When bears learn that people have food, they routinely visit camp sites, picnic areas, and resorts in hopes of finding an easy meal," CPW said on their website.
Black bears are not typically aggressive toward humans, but can be if a food source is threatened or when they are in the presence of young.
"If a bear comes into camp, try to chase it away. Yell, toss small stones in the direction of (not directly at) the bear, bang pots and pans, or blow your car horn, air horn, or whistle. Make sure the bear has an escape route," CPW said.
Bears are also likely to hear hikers and avoid popular trails, according to CPW. Still, hikers should make an effort to make their presence known.
"Be alert at all times and leave your headphones at home. Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk, when the wind is in your face, visibility is limited, or you’re walking by a noisy stream. A firm clap or quick shout warns bears that humans are in the area," the department said.
Coloradans share space with some amazing wildlife. Being aware and respectful of them is the best way to make sure all are able to safely enjoy natural areas.
