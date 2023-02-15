According to the National Weather Service, more snow is on the way to Colorado in upcoming days on the heels of big snow currently hitting the state that's set to be followed by a much warmer weekend.
Mapping provided by the NWS that depicts a three-to-seven day hazard outlook shows that heavy snow is likely in western Colorado from February 20 to 22.
Here's what the NWS has to say about the weather event:
"Heavy snow is anticipated to begin as early as Sunday across the northern Cascades and Rockies, as depicted by ensemble guidance as having high chances for at least 8 inches of snow throughout the higher terrain. Rounds of light to moderate snow are expected to gradually spread southeastward into more of the central Rockies by early next week. Additionally, a deep upper-level trough and associated low pressure system at the surface is forecast to approach the Pacific Northwest by Tuesday or Wednesday. This will be accompanied by a stronger surge of Pacific moisture, resulting in heavy snow throughout much of the Cascades and spreading into the northern Rockies. High winds and heavy coastal/lowland rain is also possible with this system, but uncertainty remains regarding the strength of the aforementioned area of low pressure and associated moisture transport."
This storm is still several days out, so expected totals haven't been released yet. Stay tuned for additional updates.
Follow along with the changing forecast and related alerts on the National Weather Service website.
(2) comments
Powder!
Bring it on!
