Denver Spring Snow Photo Credit: CoSkier (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, springtime weather in Colorado should be quite pleasant compared to recent subzero wind chills and big winter snowstorms.

Current mapping shows that above-normal temperatures are to be expected from April through June, with fairly normal to slightly below-normal levels of precipitation.

Meanwhile, a shift out of La Niña conditions to ENSO-neutral conditions are expected within the next couple of months, likely to stick around through spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere, including Colorado. In the Centennial State, ENSO-neutral conditions tend to mean warmer, drier weather.

Below, see two maps that depict springtime temperatures and precipitation conditions around the country.

Map: National Weather Service.

Map: National Weather Service.

Find additional updates related to Colorado's weather and the ever-changing forecast on the National Weather Service website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

