According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, springtime weather in Colorado should be quite pleasant compared to recent subzero wind chills and big winter snowstorms.
Current mapping shows that above-normal temperatures are to be expected from April through June, with fairly normal to slightly below-normal levels of precipitation.
Meanwhile, a shift out of La Niña conditions to ENSO-neutral conditions are expected within the next couple of months, likely to stick around through spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere, including Colorado. In the Centennial State, ENSO-neutral conditions tend to mean warmer, drier weather.
Below, see two maps that depict springtime temperatures and precipitation conditions around the country.
Find additional updates related to Colorado's weather and the ever-changing forecast on the National Weather Service website.
