A warm start to May should stick around through the first half of the month in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service mid-to-long term outlook calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures to be present in the eastern half of the state through at least May 15. During this time, normal May temperatures should be present elsewhere.
Starting around the middle of the month, the southern, southwest, and northwest portions of the state are expected to be cooler-than-norm from May 13 until at least May 26.
While the first half of the month should have roughly normal levels of precipitation in much of the state, the end of the month is expected to be a bit wetter than what's typical for this time of the year.
Expect plenty of snowmelt to start coming down Colorado mountainsides, leading to wet and muddy conditions. Hazards will include rushing water, potential for mud and rock slides, and muddy (thus easy-to-damage) trails. If you encounter mud on the trails, walk through it, not around it. Walking around it can create erosion. That being said, it's best to avoid trails that may be muddy altogether.
