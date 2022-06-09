After an aggressive mother moose was shot and killed on June 8 by a Boulder County deputy following the animal's attack on two people and a dog, members of the public were left to wonder about the fate of her orphaned calf.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has since announced that their department was able to capture the calf near the site of the attack later that evening after receiving several sighting reports.
The calf was estimated at less than three days old and will be cared for by CPW veterinary staff. Unfortunately, the probability of the animal's survival is unknown, with officials unsure of the degree that it received vital nutrients and antibodies from its mother prior to her death. These nutrients that are so crucial for the early development of moose are delivered via colostrum, which is the term for the first milk produced by a mammal after birth, known for being nutrient-dense and high in antibodies that are essential to the development of the immune system.
CPW does not always care for orphaned animals, opting to handle each situation on a case-by-case basis. In this case, it was decided that the animal would be cared for and used for educational purposes as it develops.
Young moose tend to be born between the end of May and mid-June, according to CPW. During this period, cow moose can become more aggressive when they feel the need to defend their young. This is one reason why moose attacks can spike during the spring.
While young moose aren't able to defend themselves from predators, they are born as fairly capable animals. At birth, they weigh between 28 and 35 pounds, able to consume solid food just a few days after being born. Over the first five months of their lives, they'll gain about two pounds per day. Eventually, moose tend to reach a weight close to 1,000 pounds by adulthood.
Like other cervids, mother moose will leave their young unattended while foraging for food. This is why it is crucial not to interfere with moose found near a trail. While the animal may seem abandoned, it's probably not and the mother might be lurking nearby with a tendency for aggression. Never attempt to interact with a moose, regardless of its size or age. If there is reason for concern, contact wildlife officials.
