After a snowy night in Colorado – and multiple road closures and travel concerns as a result – it should be several more days before significant snow hits the state.
According to the National Weather Service, the next big storm system will likely move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm was previously listed on the NWS' experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map, which called for deepest totals on the western half of the state. The uptick in precipitation can now be seen on the 7-day outlook provided by the service, shifting to show the highest likelihood of snow on the eastern side of the state.
Weather.com forecasting shows that snowfall will likely be widespread, including Colorado's mountain region, the Front Range, the Western Slope, and the Eastern Plains, with Wednesday being the most active day of the weather event. In terms of totals, that's still up in the air as this storm is close to a week away, though it's worth noting that MountainForecast.com shows several inches – not feet – on the state's highest peaks.
As this storm gets closer, visit the National Weather Service website for additional updates and alerts.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Hope they get a lot in Goshen and Laramie counties in the southeast corner of the state, which are the only areas still at extreme drought level
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.