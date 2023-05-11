Each year, the Farmers' Almanac comes out with a prediction of what type of weather will rear its head during the summer months.
This year, the publication is calling for 'summer sizzle' conditions to return. In other words, they're calling for most of the country to get notably hot weather.
As this relates to Colorado, the state is stuck between four contrasting forecasts for surrounding regions.
South of the state, the New Mexico and Texas area is expected to be "sweltering" with "tons of thunderstorms." Meanwhile, the forecast for the Dakotas and Nebraska to the east and northeast of the state – also the region Colorado tends to get lumped in with – is "broiling wet." West of Colorado, the almanac is calling for extreme heat and dry conditions, with exception of the northwest, which is expected to be dry, but with average temperatures.
While the precipitation prediction varies in each of Colorado's surrounding regions, one aspect of the forecast is mostly consistent – the heat.
This prediction of heat is consistent with the official National Weather Service outlook for summer 2023, which calls for warmer-than-normal conditions to be likely in much of the US, including Colorado.
Meanwhile, the NWS calls for above-norm precipitation in the Midwest and Southeast, but says it could go either way in the American West.
Will the Farmers' Almanac prediction prove true? We'll have to wait and see.
Find their full prediction here.
