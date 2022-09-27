After a wet end to summer, many Coloradans are likely curious what the state's drought situation is like as fall gets underway. A recent report shows mostly good news.
According to data released by the United States Drought Monitor on the first day of fall – September 22, a much smaller portion of the state is in drought compared to three months ago. In late June, 81.55 percent of the state was experiencing some level of technical drought. Now, that number is at 47.84 percent – still a lot, but a significant drop-off. More importantly, just 3.91 percent of the state is experiencing drought that falls in the worst two (of four) tiers, compared to 12.76 percent three months ago.
With 47.84 percent of the state currently experiencing drought of some level, that's a bit above the 40.94 percent of the state that was experiencing drought during the same time last year. That being said, this time last year, 15.05 percent of the state was experiencing drought that could be categorized as the worst two tiers, compared to the 3.91 percent that's current.
So, there you have it – heading into winter, a little bit more of the state is in drought compared to the same time last year, but less of the state is experiencing more severe drought and there's been a significant drop-off in drought over the last three months. The most severe drought is found in the northeast corner of the state, while much of the central mountains and southeastern portion of Colorado have seen significant alleviation of drought in recent weeks.
Find a full report here.
