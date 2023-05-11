During a recent Colorado hailstorm, an osprey was spotted spreading her wings across unhatched eggs to protect them from pea-size ice balls that were crashing down from the sky. Unable to seek refuge elsewhere without putting her eggs at risk, she opted to risk injury instead. Later footage showed that the eggs survived the night and that the osprey seemed to be unharmed, but this begs the question – what do animals do when more intense hailstorms with much larger hail take place?
According to a report from NBC News, terrestrial animals will generally seek shelter during rainy downpours, sometimes huddling with each other for warmth in tight spaces. That being said, some animals will opt to tolerate the rain, treating it more so as a nuisance than a threat to survival.
But what about hail – there's an obvious added risk there, as falling hail stones have killed plenty of humans and animals before.
One journalist with California's Mercury News notes that animals tend to seek shelter under nearby trees during surprise weather and hail, typically by getting as close to the trunk as possible. Animals that can find shelter beneath rocks or in holes may do that, as well.
It's also worth noting that many animals are better at detecting incoming weather changes compared to humans, allowing them to get a head start on seeking shelter.
A report from the Farmers' Almanac looks at how animals react to various extreme weather scenarios and the punchline is simple – animals are really good at surviving and adapting to weather changes. Whether it involves pursuing calmer parts of the storm, hunkering down in plain sight, or evolving over time to have better natural protection, animal species seem to find a way to make it out of most severe weather unscathed. That's no surprise, considering these animal species often date back to pre-historic times.
In the case of the osprey, it's likely this bird was able to judge the severity of the storm, opting to stay to protect the nest based on the conditions present. Had the conditions gotten worse and the hail gotten larger, it's likely she would have sought shelter elsewhere despite the risk of losing her eggs.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.