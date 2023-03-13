Two solar eclipses will take place in upcoming months, and for most Coloradans, seeing either will require some travel.
The first solar eclipse to take place will be the 2023 annular solar eclipse. This will occur on October 14, 2023 and will create a 'ring of fire' in the sky that will last up to five minutes. The direct path of this eclipse includes the farthest bit of Colorado's southwest corner.
The second solar eclipse to take place will occur on April 8, 2024. This eclipse will be a total solar eclipse, with the moon completely blocking the sun, resulting in darkness for up to four minutes and 28 seconds. Coloradans looking to get in the path of this celestial event may consider traveling to Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, or Little Rock.
Travel is sure to start getting expensive as people start making plans to see either event. Hopefully this advance notice helps you plan ahead.
