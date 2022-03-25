Less than a day after a blaze sparked at the Denver Broncos' Mile High Stadium, details about what caused the fire are coming out.
According to a tweet from CBS4's Rick Sallinger, the fire sparked during a welding task on an expansion joint. Sparks lit seats on fire, which started burning upward.
This indicates an accidental start, with the detail that the blaze took place in a construction area already known.
Ultimately, the fire burned a large area of seats in sections 332 and 334 before it was put out. KDVR reports that this area totaled about 1,000 square feet.
A large crew from the Denver Fire Department responded and the blaze was put out in about 45 minutes.
While no one was injured and the blaze ended up being controlled relatively quickly, smoke rising from the stadium prompted widespread questions and concern from those in the area.
(3) comments
Burning plastic tends to produce noxious/dangerous smoke. Hope it dispersed sufficiently to avoid harm to those in the area.
Looks like some kind of disaster in store if a seat gets ignited, say by a smoker, during an event.
Should have laid down some sort of welding tarp or at least had a fire extinguisher or some water nearby!
