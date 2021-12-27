Colorado is home to one of the hottest real estate markets in the country and with 2022 on the horizon, many experts believe the local market will continue to boom.
As home prices have risen in recent years, it has redefined what a 'million dollar home' looks like in Colorado.
Here are a few examples of million dollar homes found around Colorado, according to Zillow. The features of each home varies greatly by location despite the similar price tag.
Aspen
53 Forge Rd, Aspen, CO 81611—$995,000
This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home sold in December 2020 for $995,000, according to Zillow. The home, built in 2012, boasts 1,912 square feet and is located just eleven minutes from the Aspen Mountain Ski Resort.
Today it is estimated to be worth in the ballpark of $1,200,000.
Boulder
1545 Ithaca Dr, Boulder, CO 80305—$1,000,100
Zillow reports that this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold in Boulder in December 2021 for $1,000,100.
The house is around 1,828 feet and includes a spacious backyard and a large back deck. The house is located seven minutes from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
4475 Squires Cir, Boulder, CO 80305—$1,070,000
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is currently on the market for $1,070,000, according to Zillow. The home 2,627 square feet and offers an open floor plan with lots of windows.
This house is located just ten minutes from the 1st/2nd Flat Iron Trail.
Colorado Springs
825 Tyco Ct, Colorado Springs, Colorado—$1,075,000
This six-bedroom, five-bathroom house was recently purchased in Colorado Springs for $1,075,000, according to Zillow. The home is 6,340 square feet in size and boasts 360-degree city and mountain views. The home notably has a very large kitchen that features a gas stove, two pantries, and a wet bar.
The house is located roughly 15-minutes via vehicle from Garden of the Gods.
1608 Culebra Pl, Colorado Springs, CO 80907—$1,135,000
This 3,437 square-foot home sold in December 2021, for $1,135,000, according to Zillow. The house is located in the city's Historic Old North End and is within walking distance of downtown Colorado Springs.
The property offers 4 bedrooms. 4 bathrooms, a covered second story balcony, and views of Pikes Peak.
Crested Butte
This townhouse in Crested Butte sold for $975,000 earlier this year, according to Zillow. The 1,527 square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, located roughly nine minutes from Crested Butte Mountain Resort.
Denver
This $1,025,000 home sits on a 9000 square-foot lot, according to Zillow. The 1,934 square-foot house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The home is within walking distance of Sloan's Lake Park and only a six-minute drive from Mile High Stadium.
2662 Alton St, Denver, CO 80238—$1,020,000
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is 3,654 square feet in size. The house offers walk-in closets, a large balcony, and a spacious living room. It recently sold for $1,020,000.
The home is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Denver and about a 15-minute drive from the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Estes Park
This 4,269 square-foot home is nestled near Prospect Mountain in Estes Park. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a spacious open layout.
It was last sold for $930,000, but is estimated to be worth $965,000.
"You'll want a game camera to catch photos of all the wildlife passing through," the Zillow home description reads.
Grand Junction
This 3,264 square-foot home sold in Grand Junction this year for $1,175,000. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a 2,613 square-foot finished detached workshop.
The home offers 360 degree natural views and the Colorado National Monument can be seen from the home's front yard.
Fort Collins
4451 Eagle Lake Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524—$1,100,000
This North Fort Collins home last sold for $1,100,000 in November this year, according to Zillow.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on 2.45 acres of land within a gated community, just 10 minutes from Old Town Fort Collins.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.