After more heavy snow in Colorado's mountain region along with some accumulation in the northeastern region, the state's snowpack remains above the norm moving into mid-December.

According to the USDA, Colorado's current snowpack is at 108 percent of the to-date 30-year median as of December 14, significantly higher than last year.

The snow water equivalent is 5.1 inches as of December 14, with the median being 4.7 inches. On the same date last year, snow water equivalent in Colorado was at 3.3 inches.

The typical peak snowpack number is still 116 days away, on April 8. Colorado's 5.1 inches of snow water equivalent puts the state at 30 percent of the median peak.

The National Weather Service is calling for the next couple of weeks to have above average precipitation and below average temperatures in much of the state. If this forecast holds true, it will be conducive to more snow.

With most mountainous areas well ahead of the typical norm in terms of snowpack, it's been a great start for ski season so far.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

