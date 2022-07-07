It's no secret that wildflowers are a favorite sight to see among Centennial State outdoor recreators, however timing the perfect hike to spot them can be tricky.
There tends to be three different noticeable bloom seasons in Colorado each year – April to June, June to August, and August through October – with the months of July and August generally being when high elevation wildflower blooming starts to peak – exactly when depends on a lot of different factors.
One key factor to consider when timing wildflower appearance in high elevation areas around the state is how quickly the snow melts. As the snow melts, this helps to provide the moisture that allows flowers to grow and opens up space for them to do so.
This year, snowmelt occurred relatively fast, with that middle wave of blooming already underway and some wildflowers having been spotted popping up in high alpine valleys. Their numbers will likely continue to ramp up over the next couple weeks, with several chances of mountain precipitation in the forecast for upcoming days.
In other words, the flowers are here already this year and in the most likely scenario, they'll keep getting better as July ticks on.
Given the general dryness of the state – at last report, 98 percent of the state was abnormally dry, 83 percent in drought – it's unlikely any sort of super bloom will occur, but that doesn't mean those flowers aren't worth chasing.
Hit high alpine trails over the next few weeks to go wildflower spotting or check out the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival from July 8 to 17, which is dedicated to the conservation and appreciation of the roughly 1,500 flower species found in the area.
