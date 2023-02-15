Forbes has released the list of spots that got awarded in their 2023 Travel Guide. Of 1,956 properties around the globe that were recognized, 24 are located in Colorado, including five '5-star' spots.
According to Forbes, '5-star' spots tend to be "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities." While Colorado had 5-star spots in the 'lodging' and 'spa' categories, it didn't when it came to restaurants.
The 5-star system was created in 1958, with properties being evaluated on up to 900 objective criteria.
Here's the short list of Colorado spots that earned the highest accolade.
Lodging Awards:
- Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection; 5-Star Lodging Destination; Telluride
- The Broadmoor; 5-Star Lodging Destination; Colorado Springs
- The Little Nell; 5-Star Lodging Destination; Aspen
Spa Awards:
- Remède Spa Aspen; 5-Star Spa Destination; Aspen
- Spa at The Broadmoor; 5-Star Spa Destination; Colorado Springs
See the full Forbes list here or find the full list of all 24 Colorado spots that were recognized here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.