Outside recently released their list of the 'most underrated' park in each state, considering national parks, state parks, wildlife refuges, cave preserves, and more.
In Colorado, the publication dubbed Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park as the 'most underrated' park, a destination best known for a massive ravine that drops more than 2,000 feet to the valley floor.
While the 'national park' status of this destination likely garners it more attention than it would get otherwise, traffic at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison is fairly low.
According to the National Park Service, only 297,257 visits took place in 2022. Not only does this number make it the least-visited national park in Colorado, it also means it ranks 48th of 63 national parks nationwide.
While Black Canyon of the Gunnison might go overlooked by many, it offers a spectacular sight, along with great stargazing opportunities and unique hiking.
Can you think of another park or other type of natural recreation space in Colorado is more underrated? Let us know in the comments.
See the full list from Outside here.
