In spirit of Valentine's Day, Yelp.com has released their list of the 'most romantic' restaurant in each state.
In Colorado, the 'most romantic' restaurant was Denver's Odyssey Italian Restaurant. It's got a 4.5-star rating on the restaurant review website, with over 1,100 reviews.
Serving up Sicilian cuisine and seafood, favorites here include the lobster ravioli, chicken parmesan, and lamb shank pappardelle. Many reviewers note the ambiance, with the interior described as cozy and authentic. Multiple reviewers claim the spot offers up the best Italian food in Denver.
Given the popularity of this spot, it's likely they're already booked out for the Valentine's Day holiday at this point. But give them a call and maybe you'll get lucky. If not, there's no doubt this spot makes for a great date night on days that aren't February 14, as well.
Find the full list of Yelp's most romantic restaurants by state here.
