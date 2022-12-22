According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
The cold wind chill is expected to persist around the state through Friday morning. Travel with extreme caution.
