Popular website Stacker.com recently compiled a list of the counties in Colorado with the lowest cost of living, using data from Niche.com.
It was determined that the cheapest place to live in Colorado was Otero County in 2022, which scores a 'B-' on the national 'cost of living' grading scale.
While a 'B-' is far from top-rated spots around the country, this southeastern Colorado county is notably cheaper than many other places around the state.
For example, the median home value in Otero County is $107,500, with median rent at $764 per month – both well-below national medians of $244,900 and $1,163, respectively.
Home to nearly 19,000 residents, the largest city in Otero County is La Junta. It's also home to several tourist attractions, including Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, Comanche National Grassland, and the Santa Fe National Historic Trail. It's also a spot where visitors will seek to spot hoards of tarantulas as they move about during their fall 'migration.'
A Zillow search in La Junta yields 33 results for single-family homes, with home prices ranging from $29,900 to $1.5 million.
While La Junta is located about three hours from Denver, it's only an hour from Pueblo and about two hours from Colorado Springs.
See the full list of Colorado counties with a 'low' cost of living here.
