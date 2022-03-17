By utilizing data from the US Census, the FBI, the BLS, and the CDC, among other sources, Niche.com ranked seemingly every city, suburb, and small town nationwide based to whether or not its a good place to live. Colorado's top spots followed a clear trend – the suburbs and neighborhoods of the Mile High City.
Denver suburb Holly Hills was ranked as the top spot to live in the state, also ranked as the 16th best place to live nationwide. On a classroom-style grading scale, Holly Hills got an A-plus, with a nod given to the many bars, restaurants, and parks in the local area.
With an estimated 2,835 residents, the median home value in Holly Hills is $460,100 and the median household income is $132,955 – more than double the national median.
Behind Holly Hills in the 'best places to live in Colorado' ranking were Cherry Creek, in 2nd, and Superior, in 3rd, followed by 13 consecutive Denver area suburbs and neighborhoods before Boulder is found in spot 17.
The first 'mountain town' on the list was Aspen, ranking 24th with an overall 'A' grade.
One unique aspect of this ranking compared to other rankings that make headlines is how many cities, towns, and neighborhoods were considered in the data analysis. Towns as tiny as Silverton made the cut, graded as a 'B-minus' overall.
The top place nationwide was Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
See the full series of rankings here.
(3) comments
Would someone like to tell me where Holly Hills is? Is this a subdivision because it's certainly not a named neighborhood.
Best place to live IF you can afford it. Which most can't.
Hi Sojourner, boy do you have that right!! I moved here in January 1984 with four children, two teens and two 4/12 & 6 it wasn't easy to find a place where I could have only three bedrooms that worked for my family! Landlords said no to the fact of ages of children and I said what an I supposed to do? I just moved up north a ways and made do with what could afford! Now oldest daughter has a three generation in her home! Kids can not afford to live anywhere else, even with two adults working! Very stress full the whole for family I think! Jess
