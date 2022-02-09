Often home to a low-key vibe and authentic Mexican cuisine, it can be hard to beat getting a bite at a great 'hole-in-the-wall' taco shop. According to a nationwide breakdown of the best option in each state, Colorado's taco fans should head to Denver.
Cheapism.com recently published their editorial picks for best 'hole-in-the-wall' taco shop in each state, based on reviews and opinion pieces, and Taqueria La Familia in the Mile High City claimed the top spot in the Centennial State.
Located on Denver's West 32nd Avenue, Taqueria La Familia has 4.5 of 5 stars on Yelp.com, with 391 reviews, and 4.8 of 5 stars on Google Reviews, with 446 reviews.
Favorite dishes among patrons include the asada tacos and smothered burritos, as well as the menudo – a traditional Mexican soup.
This isn't the first time this restaurant has gotten recognized for its excellence, with the spot being a long-time favorite for many Denver locals. Taqueria La Familia was also recognized on Yelp's 2020 list of best restaurants nationwide – one of two restaurants to make the cut that year.
Here's a look at where you'll find this spot:
