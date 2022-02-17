Days after publishing a list of the country's best 'hole-in-the-wall' taco shops, Cheapism.com tackled another favorite food for many Americans – the burger. The company's editorial team considered top burger spots in each state, looking at customer reviews and critic recommendations in order to track down the best options in the United States.
According to Cheapism, Colorado's top hole-in-the-wall burger spot is Denver's Crown Burgers. Located on Colorado Boulevard, Crown Burgers has been open for more than 25 years, known for their old school atmosphere and a diverse menu that includes burgers, breakfast, sandwiches, and more. One popular item is the 'Royal Burger' with pastrami. They've also got a smothered chili cheeseburger, on par with Colorado tradition.
Crown Burgers has four of five stars on Yelp, with 317 reviews, and a 4.6 of five stars on Google, with 2,517 reviews.
Curious about top 'hole-in-the-wall burger spots in other states? Find the full Cheapism list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.