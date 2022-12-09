A man speaking at a business conference Photo Credit: kasto80 (iStock).

Following the narrow 2020 passage of the decision to reintroduce wolves into Colorado, a draft plan has been released detailing how this may be accomplished. Part of the process of approving this plan is accounting for public feedback, which can be given by Coloradans in two different ways.

The first and most convenient way to provide feedback related to the first draft of the reintroduction plan is via an online form. That form can be found here, set to remain open through February 22, 2023.

The second way that the public is able to provide feedback (or ask questions) is by attending one of five meetings taking place in different cities around the state.

The meetings will be held as follows, with details related to participation found on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

  • Jan. 19, 2023 – Colorado Springs - 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Jan. 25, 2023 – Gunnison - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 7, 2023 – Rifle - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 16, 2023 – Virtual via Zoom - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 22, 2023 – Denver - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

A final plan is expected to be drafted by April 6, 2022, with officials hopeful of approving a plan shortly after the start of May.

Find additional information about providing feedback here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

