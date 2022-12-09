Following the narrow 2020 passage of the decision to reintroduce wolves into Colorado, a draft plan has been released detailing how this may be accomplished. Part of the process of approving this plan is accounting for public feedback, which can be given by Coloradans in two different ways.
The first and most convenient way to provide feedback related to the first draft of the reintroduction plan is via an online form. That form can be found here, set to remain open through February 22, 2023.
The second way that the public is able to provide feedback (or ask questions) is by attending one of five meetings taking place in different cities around the state.
The meetings will be held as follows, with details related to participation found on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
- Jan. 19, 2023 – Colorado Springs - 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 25, 2023 – Gunnison - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 7, 2023 – Rifle - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 16, 2023 – Virtual via Zoom - 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Feb. 22, 2023 – Denver - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
A final plan is expected to be drafted by April 6, 2022, with officials hopeful of approving a plan shortly after the start of May.
Find additional information about providing feedback here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
You tree huggers don’t want the oil in your neighborhood, but you sure will use it
Bring on the wolves I need target practice
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.