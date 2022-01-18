COVID-19 testing kits seem to be hard to find these days, though tracking them down is about to get much easier.
Residential households across the US are now able to get free at-home COVID-19 test kits delivered to their door via the United States Postal Service.
Each free order contains four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, with shipping to start in late January. A limit of one order per residential address is in place.
Follow this link to order yours.
Tests can also be ordered through the state's 'Rapid At-Home Testing Program' for free here.
