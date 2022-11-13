You may have spotted these strange looking devices around Colorado, but not to worry, aliens have not yet touched down in the Centennial State. Actually, these Gazex exploders are going to be used by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to help reduce avalanche risk on some of the state's mountains this winter.
"CDOT's core function in the winter is to keep our roads safe so you can enjoy all Colorado has to offer. It is more that just plowing roads though, as our Avalanche Control Program protects travelers from the ongoing threat of unexpected avalanches on some of the highest and [most] mountainous roadways in the country," the department's website reads.
According to a report by 9News, CDOT currently has 16 exploders throughout the state, located at the Eisenhower Tunnels, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. They are designed to trigger controlled avalanches to help reduce the threat of natural avalanches in areas that might impact travel.
"This system operates by mixing oxygen and propane, or hydrogen gas, in exploder nozzles at the top of high-risk zones. When the gas mixture explodes, the force of the explosion is directed down toward the snow, producing a controlled avalanche," according to CDOT.
According to CDOT, these systems are safer and more reliable to operate than other avalanche mitigation processes.
