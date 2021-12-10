Denver, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dawn. Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

Denver, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dawn. Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

 Sean Pavone

A recent data analysis released by GoBankingRates.com took at look at how much money one needs to make to be considered 'rich' in the 50 largest cities in America, defining rich as being in the top 20 percent of earners. Both Denver and Colorado Springs were ranked on the list.

Predictably, Denver ranked ahead of Colorado Springs, with its 'rich' residents making more money than those considered 'rich' an hour south.

In Denver, the lowest income that lands someone among the top 20 percent of earners is $141,801, which was the 10th highest among the largest 50 cities in the US. In Colorado Springs, the cut-off was $122,763 – enough for the city to rank 20th among the 50 cities included in the analysis.

If you're looking to break into the 'ultra-rich' category – the top 5 percent of earners – you'll need to make quite a bit more. The average top-5 percent earner in Denver makes $475,273 annually, while the average top-5 percenter in Colorado Springs makes $345,526.

Detroit had the lowest threshold to enter the top 20 percent of earners – $66,139 – and San Francisco had the highest – $239,840.

See the full study here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

