Turns out, craft beer isn't the only alcoholic beverage that Coloradans seems to love, according to a recent study from Zippia.
According to the study, Colorado ranked sixteenth on the list of states that love wine the most. On average, the Centennial State sips 16.6 bottles per person per year, with Cabernet listed as the top pick.
Idaho ranked as the state that loves wine the most, consuming an average of 38 bottles of wine per person per year, while West Virginia ranked as the least with an average of 3.6 bottles of wine consumed per person annually.
Zippia looked at wine consumption in each state according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Fort Collins may be the craft beer capital of Colorado, but Palisade is the Centennial State's "wine country." Known for its peach orchards and mountain vineyards, Palisade is located on Colorado's Western Slope, just 15 minutes east of Grand Junction.
Editor's Note: If you’re consuming alcohol, use a designated driver and consume responsibly. Alcohol consumption is only allowed in Colorado for those 21 and over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.