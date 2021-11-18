The Reason Foundation recently released their 26th annual Highway Report and one thing the organization considers among their criteria is urban area congestion. Looking at how much time people spend stuck in traffic each year on a state-by-state basis reveals that while Colorado congestion is sure to cause some headaches, it's not the worst place to be driving in the country in that regard.
According to their report, Coloradans spend 16.52 hours stuck in traffic congestion each year. That breaks down to about 2.7 minutes per day or 3.8 minutes per work day assuming that there are about 261 work days in 2021. That doesn't sound too bad, but remember that this is an average, meaning some delays may be much longer while other urban commutes are headache free. At 16.52 hours stuck in traffic congestion, Colorado ranks 35th among the 50 states.
This compares to the national high of 86.14 hours spent stuck in traffic congestion for those in New Jersey – 14.2 minutes per day or nearly 20 minutes per work day, again, assuming that there are about 261 work days in 2021. New Jersey is quite distant from the next most congested state, too – Delaware, where residents spend 75.29 hours in congestion throughout the year.
Utah is home to the least amount of time spent in urban congestion each year, at just 1.75 hours. That's about 15 seconds each day and less than half a minute if only working days are considered.
See a full breakdown of how much time is spent in urban congestion state-by-state here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
And still the legislatures and environmentalists push for more lightly used bike lanes instead of making more roads to ease congestion.
More traffic lanes don’t improve congestion. They result in more induced demand and a cycle of hugely expensive maintenance and expansion projects.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.