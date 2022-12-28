Tonight will be a snowy one for many Coloradans, with warmer temperatures leading to a bit of uncertainty in regard to how much snow will actually accumulate – at least on the Front Range.
While nearly the entire state is likely to get some level of measurable snowfall, that probability starts to drop off quickly when deeper totals are considered.
Mapping shows that most of the Denver metro and the mountain region will almost certainly get at least an inch.
The maps below show the probability of different levels of snowfall around the state.
In general, expected snowfall in the most likely scenario is relatively low statewide through Thursday evening, though six or more inches in the Denver metro area will likely result in travel concerns.
Follow along with the alerts on the National Weather Center website.
