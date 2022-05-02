There's a little bit of spring snow on the way to Colorado, with parts of the state also getting their first significant rainfall in quite awhile.
According to the National Weather Service, the most snow is expected to fall in the mountains found to the west of Estes Park. About six inches of snow may fall in this region.
Snow will likely land in much of the Central Mountain region, though it will likely be limited to less than four inches.
It's likely most snow will fall in the morning, tapering off as the afternoon continues. However, more snow is expected to fall later this week.
See a map of the expected snowfall totals through Tuesday morning below:
Even if the high-end snowfall scenario occurs, not much snow is expected. A much larger area will likely have cloudy skies, chilly air, and potential for a few flakes.
See that 'high-end' scenario below:
While the mountains see snow, other parts of the state are seeing rain. Denver has seen more rain in the last 24 hours than the city has seen in any 24-hour period throughout the year.
Another round of snow isn't far behind, with more snow expected on Tuesday evening into Wednesday in the mountains. Another storm system is expected to enter the state on Sunday.
Find more information on the National Weather Service website.
