It's looking like Denver could get its first snow accumulation of the season later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecasting service recently published a breakdown of how much snow will land in Colorado, including the Mile High City, from Wednesday through Friday. While a first wave of snow this week missed the Denver metro area, this second wave will probably hit.
In the most likely scenario, Denver is expected to get zero to two inches of snow, along with Castle Rock. In a high-end scenario, Denver is likely to get around two inches of snow, with Castle Rock getting three, Boulder getting two, and Colorado Springs getting one. In a low-end scenario, Denver gets no snow. All scenarios call for snow in the central mountains.
The map below breaks down what chance various places around the state have of getting .1 inches of snow or more.
Find a forecast for the entire state here.
